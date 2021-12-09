ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Court identifies possible weapon that injured a child in Henderson

By Nathan Goble
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson District Court records point to an AK-47 possibly being the weapon fired at a van that led to a 2-year-old’s injuries. Court documents say shell casings were found near the home of Darren Miller, who appeared in court on Thursday and is expected back on December 15.

Miller has been charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the shooting of a vehicle near Powell and Adams in Henderson in late November. 2-year-old Phoenix Lindsey was riding in the vehicle when she her car seat was struck by a bullet. She has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Henderson man charged with shooting a child out on bond

In addition to the finding of six shell casings at the scene of the crime, court documents show a receipt in Miller’s name for ammunition used in this type of rifle was also found.

So far, police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

