Augusta County, VA

Augusta County Board of Supervisors approves redistricting map

Augusta Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved new magisterial district boundaries at its meeting on Wednesday. The approved district boundaries map, formerly referred to as Draft 4, is shown in the graphic below and on our redistricting website. You can also...

augustafreepress.com

