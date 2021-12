YPSILANTI, MI - Hundreds of Afghanistan refugees are finding temporary homes on Eastern Michigan University’s campus in Ypsilanti. According to the Associated Press, private and U.S. State Department-sponsored flights out of Kabul have been ongoing since the Taliban took over in August and the U.S. left the county after two decades of occupation. Of the approximately 73,000 Afghan refugees who made it out in the initial August evacuation, many still are finding places to stay in the U.S., officials said.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO