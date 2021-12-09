GM Will Start Production Of The Chevrolet Silverado EV In Early 2023

A man walks through the wrecked remains of houses struck by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky. (Getty Images) A number of tornadoes swept through portions of six states in the U.S. Midwest and South over the weekend. After one of the twisters landed in Kentucky and traversed 227 miles on the ground, killing more than 50 people, Governor Andy Beshear said his state suffered "the worst, most devastating tornado event in Kentucky's history." The storms also made their presence felt at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant that builds the Chevrolet Corvette, and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. In addition to weather damage, a fire started at the assembly plant, which one resident caught on video. All of the plant employees are safe, but the damage is bad enough to compel Chevrolet to call off production for this week.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO