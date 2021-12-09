Feast of the Seven Fishes returns bigger and better than even

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Feast of the Seven Fishes is returning to Fairmont.

Put on by Main Street Fairmont , the three-day event has lots of activities for everyone to enjoy. The celebration kicks off Friday night with a screening of the Feast of the Seven Fishes Movie.

Main Street Fairmont (WBOY Image)

Then on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, Fairmont will host a Holiday Christmas Market under the festival tent on Monroe Street and the Festival Cucina at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 329 Maryland Ave.

Vendors at the Festival Cucina include:

Robert Tinnell – Anchovy Fritter

Mike Biafore – Baccala Salad

M.K. Ohlinger – Fish Stew

Robert Germano – Octopus Pasta

Shannon Tinnell – Clam Pasta

Elizabeth Opyoke – Eel with Olives, Chilies, and Capers

Jay Mahoney – Limoncello Ricotta Cheesecake

Scott Frederick – Biscotti

For the second year in a row, organizers will offer Virtual Feast sales. Items generally found at the Feast can be ordered from the Main Street Fairmont online store and picked up on Monroe Street.

“We’ve had an incredible community response,” said Tim Liebrecht Main Street Fairmont Executive Director. “Our premier partner for this year, our big sponsor is Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, and they have just come alongside us and helped us so much with this event, and community partners like that are really integral to what we do.”

“We are thrilled to support the Fairmont community as lead sponsor for this year’s Feast of the

Seven Fishes,” said Dr. Christopher Edwards, Chief Administrative Officer of Mon Health Marion

Neighborhood Hospital. “Our commitment to expand access and improve the choice that

people have in where they receive their healthcare is our priority. Mon Health has a long

history of serving the Marion County community, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the

highest quality care in a state-of-the-art new hospital opening this December in White Hall .”

People enjoying the Feast of the Seven Fishes back in 2019 (WBOY Image)

Liebrecht also thanked all of the feast’s other sponsors like Rogers Electrical Company and said it’s been a big community effort.

Main Street Fairmont is still accepting volunteers for the event. The main event will be the Fairmont Christmas parade and a free Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 11 in the downtown area.

David Goldberg, Mon Health System President and CEO and Dr. Christopher Edwards, Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital Chief Administrative Officer will serve as Feast of the Seven Fishes Honorary Marshals in the parade and the Blessing of the First Responders on Saturday.

