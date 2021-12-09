Wright’s girlfriend on shooting: ‘I replay that image in my head’

CHELSEA (CBS) — A man will face murder charges if he survives his injuries, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Monday. Police responded to a stabbing in Chelsea on Saturday evening. Officers found 48-year-old Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez with multiple stab and slash wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, also 48, was found in the apartment injured, the D.A. said. He was rushed to a hospital for life-saving emergency surgery and remains in critical condition. If Mira Lopera lives, he’ll be charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The two were estranged partners. “The evidence indicates that Ms. Ortiz’s life was taken in a violent domestic attack. This is a tragedy as children are now left without a mother and have a father who will be charged with her murder if he survives,” said District Attorney Rollins in a statement. “My heart goes out to these children and this family that is forced to endure tragedy and profound grief during the holiday season. My office will be available and at their sides to provide the support and resources they may need during this long process.”

CHELSEA, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO