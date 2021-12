The 8-1 start by the Gophers men’s basketball team, which includes the program’s first victory at Michigan since 2011, should have first-year coach Ben Johnson in the early lead to be Big Ten coach of the year. The Gophers were expected to be awful in Johnson’s first season, but instead they already have road victories against Mississippi State (81-76) and the Wolverines (75-65). Considering the fact that Johnson has a team filled with transfers, the work he has done is very impressive. The Big Ten has awarded a coach of the year since 1973-74. The Gophers’ Jim Dutcher won it in 1982, Clem Haskins in 1987 and Richard Pitino in 2017.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO