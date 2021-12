Tiger Woods is playing golf at this week’s PNC Championship. For that reason I would like to shout out Kevin Na and Jason Kokrak for their victory at last weekend’s QBE Shootout but also apologize to them because that’s the only mention they’ll get in this week’s Monday Finish. Instead let’s look back at last year’s PNC — and not just at Team Woods! — to better prepare us for what to expect this week. Yes, we’ll be breathlessly analyzing Tiger Woods’ every step. But if we’re spending the week before Christmas watching a bunch of professional golfers tee it up with their families, we need some other specifics to get excited for, too.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO