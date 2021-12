Days had passed since George Floyd's murder, and Lee Jourdan, then Chevron's chief diversity and inclusion officer and one of the highest-ranking Black executives at the oil giant, was struggling for the right words. "I'm scared," he wrote at last in a company blog post. What he needed from his Chevron colleagues was "a collective recognition that racism exists" - including at work, "hidden behind titles and badges and smiles."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO