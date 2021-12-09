ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia health officials confirm first case of Omicron variant in the state

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA (FOX 5 DC) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in a sample from an adult resident of the northwest region of the state. The resident had no history of international travel, but did have a history of...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
expressnews.com

First Omicron COVID-19 cases detected in Bexar County

The first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Bexar County, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced in a news release on Monday. University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio officials said the two cases were detected in the county through genome testing of patients on Nov. 27 and Dec. 7, the release said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Fox#Commonwealth#State Health#Virus
SFGate

The mystery of one California county's vaccination rate

EL CENTRO, Calif. — California’s coronavirus numbers contain what appears to be, at first glance, a pandemic paradox. Imperial County is a poor and overwhelmingly Latino agricultural region in the state’s southeastern corner. Its demographics are generally linked to lower-than-average COVID-19 vaccination rates. But the county, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Nevada reports first Omicron case in a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s

Nevada’s first case of the Omicron variant has been discovered in Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District officials reported Tuesday afternoon. The case was identified in a fully vaccinated woman in her mid-20s who had not received a booster dose of the vaccine. Health district officials said the specimen was tested by the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory, which is sequencing positive cases in the community to detect additional cases of the variant.
NEVADA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Vermont With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations More Than Double In Weeks As Health Officials Urge Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 hospitalizations are trending in the wrong direction in Maryland. “We’re watching the hospitalizations very carefully,” said Dr. Chuck Callahan, VP of population health at UMMC. “Compared to the same day last year, you’re still a third lower than they were last year.” Tuesday, the state health department reported nearly 1,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a number Maryland hasn’t seen since April. Governor Larry Hogan says that number has more than doubled in recent weeks. “The vast majority of people getting hospitalized still, four out of five are unvaccinated across the state,” Callahan said. Officials are urging those who are eligible that...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: California Health Officials to Reinstitute Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California state health officials on Monday confirmed that an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates would lead the state to reinstitute an indoor mask mandate and other restrictions starting December 15. Info from CADPH: Renewed Mask Mandate | Travel Advisory  The announcement was made during a phone teleconference with California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly Monday afternoon. UPDATE: State Allows San Francisco to Maintain Existing COVID Masking Rules Ghaly said that in the two and a half weeks since Thanksgiving, California has seen a 47% increase in case rates. He noted that some places like the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

I-Team: 93-Year-Old Veteran Denied Treatment For COVID-19 As State Prioritizes Unvaccinated

WORCESTER (CBS) – Inside a tiny trailer outside UMass Memorial hospital, COVID-19 patients are being treated with monoclonal antibodies. “This is hands down the most effective anti-viral treatment we have against COVID,” explained Dr. Sandeep Jubbal. So far, 2,500 patients have received the infusion here and according to Dr. Jubbal, most start to feel better within hours. “I think given the efficacy, it should be given out like water to everybody,” he said. But it is not. A woman who lives north of Boston and did not want to be identified said her father, a vaccinated, 93-year-old veteran struggling with COVID,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy