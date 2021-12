Now that the season is over we will review each position in the minor league system during the 2021 season. This week I will be looking at the outfield position. Meyers was a solid prospect coming into 2021 but had a true breakout season this year. He has always been solid defensively and has continued to improve, but the bat took off in 2021 in AAA. He hit .343 with a 1.006 OPS and 16 HR in 68 games before earning a promotion to the Astros where he put up solid numbers as the starting center fielder. With his great defense in the outfield, he is a guy who we should see on the Astros for some time. You can read my interview with him here.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO