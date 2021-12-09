ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Amid surging gas prices and inflation, Winnebago County families cut back on spending

By Nikelle Delgado
 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With prices on goods and gasoline increasing due to inflation, families in Winnebago County are trying to cut corners wherever they can.

Theresa Gibbons says that, with inflation, she and her family are trying to be strategic about everything they buy, including gas.

“I live in Roscoe. So, if we go into Rockford, let’s make going to Rockford [to] do what we have to do, all in the same day,” she said.

Carpooling to both work and school, and making a family calendar, to schedule every thing they need to do into one trip, have become incorporated into her family’s daily life, she said.

“It’s crazy. I just put $36 in the gas tank, and that didn’t even fill it up. You try to make it last for at least a week,” she added.

Gibbons said she is cutting extra spending, in order to save more.

“We try and use less of everything, so you don’t have to go out and buy it and gas. I try to not to have to go anywhere,” Gibbons said.

“Some of the inflation we are seeing right now is because, at the beginning of the pandemic, prices of goods fell significantly,” explained Dr. Tammy Batson, from the Department of Economics at Northern Illinois University.

AAA reported that national prices are the lowest they have been since August. Prices are still trending high in Rockford, at $3.40 for a gallon of regular gas. However, that is down nine cents from last month.

