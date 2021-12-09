Shooting along Loop 101 leaves man critically injured

(CNN) — Urban Meyer has been fired after less than a year as head coach of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, team owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone." Khan said. "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen."

