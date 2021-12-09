ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Overnight Defense & National Security — US, Israeli defense chiefs discuss Iran

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago

It's Thursday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his Israeli counterpart on Thursday to discuss Iran as talks for Tehran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal hit a snag.

We’ll have more on that, plus details on the end of the U.S. combat mission against ISIS in Iraq and the Pentagon’s defense of how it managed “forever chemicals.”

For The Hill, I’m Jordan Williams. Write me with tips at jwilliams@thehill.com

Let’s get to it.

Austin meets with Israeli counterpart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y378O_0dIo12nt00

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin “Benny” Gatz on Thursday to discuss concerns over Iran and its destabilizing activities.

The meeting comes as talks in Vienna to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal begin to falter. Meanwhile, reports emerged that the two defense chiefs were going to discuss Iran-focused military exercises.

Preparing for a fallout? Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that the two defense chiefs were going to talk about possible military exercises to prepare for a worst-case scenario should the U.S. and Iran not revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which then-President Trump nixed in 2018.

A senior U.S. official told Reuters that Pentagon officials briefed White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Oct. 25 about military options to prevent Iran from producing nuclear weapons.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby declined to address the report on Thursday, but said the defense chiefs would discuss Iran and its continued destabilizing activities.

“I will tell you this, we routinely conduct exercises and training with our Israeli counterparts and I have nothing to announce to or speak to or point to or speculate about today,” Austin said.

NUCLEAR TALKS FALTER

The meeting comes as indirect talks on rejoining the deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, hit a snag with very little progress being made during negotiations in Vienna.

Iran has already restarted production of enriching uranium, amassing a small stockpile of the material of at least 60 percent purity. Uranium needs to be enriched to 90 percent purity for nuclear weapons development.

Nuclear negotiations were expected to resume Thursday, and U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley is set to join them over the weekend.

Something else to watch for: In another sign that the U.S. is preparing for a possible fallout as nuclear talks continue, the U.S. is sending a delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close trading partner of Iran, to discuss possible economic sanctions as nuclear talks hit a snag, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials told the newspaper that the administration could tighten oversight on the trade flow between the two countries by sanctioning banks and other entities that are not complying with existing sanctions. This could also be followed by sanctions on other trading partners.

US combat mission against ISIS ends in Iraq

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJgVo_0dIo12nt00

The military ended its combat mission in Iraq on Thursday, transitioning to a training advisory role.

Under the terms of a July agreement, the United States has been winding down the mission for months against the Islamic State, with about 2,500 service members still in Iraq.

Those troops will remain for now to advise and assist Iraqi security forces, a change that was finalized after technical talks between Washington and Baghdad wrapped on Thursday.

A history refresher: U.S. forces have been in Iraq since 2014 to lead a coalition to defeat the Islamic State after the extremist group took over large swaths of Iraq and Syria. At the height of their power, the group controlled over 110,000 square kilometers of territory with a height of 40,000 fighters.

The military defeat of the group was declared in 2017, but scattered fighters have continued a low-level insurgency.

After the group’s defeat, the Biden administration agreed to pull all combat forces by Dec. 31, with a new mission to advise and assist Iraqi forces as they continue to fight ISIS.

A need for constant vigilance: In a statement, Maj. Gen. John Brennan said the U.S. will remain in Iraq to “assist, and enable the ISF, at the invitation of [the] Republic of Iraq.”

“In this new phase, our transformative partnership with Iraq symbolizes the need for constant vigilance. [ISIS] is down, but not out,” Brennan said.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that “we have to assume” that threats to US forces “remain credible in Iraq.”

PENTAGON DEFENDS HANDLING OF 'FOREVER CHEMICALS'

A Pentagon official defended the agency’s handling of “forever chemicals” to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee after a watchdog report found that the military’s inaction exposed people to “preventable” risks.

Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary of Defense for environment and energy resilience, said his agency was alerted about the chemicals, known as PFAS, in the 1990s when manufacturers issued health notices.

However, he said the agency was justified in not taking actions to manage PFAS-related risks until 2016.

What is PFAS? PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they build up in the body over time instead of breaking down.

PFAS are used in military firefighting foam and use of the foam has resulted in contamination in areas near some military bases.

What they're saying: Kidd said that when PFAS manufacturers began expressing concerns, the military presumed that those companies would mitigate the risks of the products.

“Industry started to express concerns about these chemicals in the 1990s and the presumption of the country at the time was that industry would voluntarily fix by replacing or removing PFAS in [firefighting] foam,” Kidd said

The Pentagon’s delay: The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General released a report this summer that found defense officials issued an alert describing risks to human health and the environment in 2011.

However, the report found that the agency didn't take action to manage the risks until five years later.

Because of the military’s inaction, “people and the environment may have been exposed to preventable risks from PFAS‑containing [firefighting foam],” the report stated.

full story here.

ON TAP FOR TOMORROW

WHAT WE'RE READING

That’s it for today. Check out The Hill’s defense and national security pages for the latest coverage. See you Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

How realistic is an Israel-Iran war

The drums of war have been beating loudly if one were to take the recent headlines about Israel and Iran seriously. But Israel cannot act militarily against Iran without US support, and the US will never support such an action. A meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US...
MILITARY
AFP

US warns Mali on accepting Russia's Wagner mercenaries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Mali's military rulers not to accept Russia's Wagner mercenaries, saying a deal would divert needed funds and further destabilize the African country. "Wagner forces -- which are known for their destabilizing activities and human rights abuses -- will not bring peace to Mali, but rather will destabilize the country further," Blinken said in a statement.
MILITARY
AFP

US sets up commission on Afghanistan failures

The US Congress on Wednesday voted to set up a commission to assess the failures of the 20-year war in Afghanistan following the Taliban's victory. The commission will also look at George W. Bush's launch of the war as well as US policy on Afghanistan before 2001, when the September 11 attacks triggered the US invasion that overthrew the Taliban's draconian earlier regime.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Defense Department#Iran#National Defense#Israeli#Pentagon#Isis#Reuters#White House
AFP

UAE protests stringent Biden conditions for jet fighters

The United Arab Emirates threatened Tuesday to scrap its mega-purchase of US F-35 fighter jets, protesting stringent conditions amid Washington's concerns on China, but both sides said they hoped to resolve the dispute. President Joe Biden has pledged greater oversight over the state-of-the-art planes after the $23 billion arms package was pushed through by his predecessor Donald Trump in what was seen as a reward for the Gulf State's recognition of Israel. "The UAE has informed the US that it will suspend discussions to acquire the F-35," an Emirati official said. "Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the official said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Blinken says US still prepared to sell jet fighters to UAE

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted Wednesday the US was still prepared to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE, which has threatened to scrap the deal over stringent conditions. The $23 billion arms package was pushed through by former president Donald Trump in what was seen as a reward for the United Arab Emirates' recognition of Israel, but his successor Joe Biden has pledged greater oversight over the planes. The Gulf state threatened to dump the agreement Tuesday over the strict conditions, and it comes as Washington grows concerned about China's involvement with the US ally. But Blinken said "we remain prepared to move forward... if that is what the Emiratis are interested in doing", speaking during a visit to Malaysia.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Iraq
POLITICO

Rep. Moulton’s plan to defend Ukraine from Russia

With help from Bryan Bender, Connor O’Brien and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Monday, Dec. 20 to Friday, Dec. 31. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Monday, Jan. 3. Happy holidays!
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

No US troops to be punished over deadly Kabul drone strike

The Pentagon said Monday that no US troops or officials would face disciplinary action for a drone strike in Kabul in August that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children. Spokesman John Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had received a high-level review of the strike that made no recommendation of accountability. "He approved their recommendations," Kirby said. "The secretary is not... calling for additional accountability measures." "There was not a strong enough case to be made for personal accountability," Kirby added.
MILITARY
The Independent

No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians

No U.S. troops involved in the August drone strike that killed innocent Kabul civilians and children will face disciplinary action, U.S. defense officials said Monday.Officials said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved recommendations on the disciplinary matter from the generals who lead U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command, based on the findings of an independent Pentagon review released last month.The review, done by Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami Said and endorsed by Austin in November, found there were breakdowns in communication and in the process of identifying and confirming the target of the bombing, which killed 10...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Afghan victims saddened US drone strike to go unpunished

The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike in August that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, said Tuesday they are frustrated and saddened by a decision that no U.S. troops involved in the strike will face disciplinary action. Sitting on a cement walkway just a few feet from where a U.S. hellfire missile slammed on Aug. 29 into a car belonging to their older brother, Zemerai Ahmadi, three surviving brothers told The Associated Press that they have heard nothing from Washington about financial compensation for their loss or when they would be evacuated from...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

411K+
Followers
49K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy