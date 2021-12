Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday that his decision on the future of wide receiver Antonio Brown “could go either way right now”. This news comes following an investigation into the team that showed Brown’s usage of a fake vaccination card to avoid the daily testing process for unvaccinated players. He is currently serving a three-game suspension as punishment and is currently eligible to return on December 26 in a Week 15 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He is also dealing with a high-ankle sprain that has kept him out since Week 6. If the Bucs do plan to part ways with Brown, expect wide receiver Tyler Johnson to be asked to step into a larger role behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the pass-heavy offense.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO