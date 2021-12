The days are as short now as the injury lists are long for the Cincinnati Bengals. 10 players did not practice Wednesday, and six more were limited. Starting on defense, Trey Hendrickson (back) and Chidobe Awuzie (foot) did not practice. Hendrickson is expected to be limited this week in general, and the same can be said for Awuzie, who played through the foot injury he suffered two games ago. D.J. Reader got a rest day, and Logan Wilson (shoulder) will not practice this week at all. Head coach Zac Taylor did mention that Wilson has a chance to practice and maybe play next week.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO