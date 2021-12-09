ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US sanctions El Salvador officials accused of negotiating with gangs

By Merlin Delcid, Sheena McKenzie, CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two El Salvador government officials accused of negotiating with notorious local gangs in an attempt to seal a secret "truce" and shore up political support. According to a statement by the US Treasury Department, the officials -- Osiris Luna,...

MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#El Salvador#Street Gang#Gang Members#Salvadoran#Nuevas Ideas Party#Twitter
FOREIGN POLICY
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
U.S. POLITICS
MIDDLE EAST
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
