The 2022 Tesla Model Y Is Stealing Something Big from the Model S

By Maeve Rich
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Tesla Model Y is about to get something pretty big, something taken from the Model S. It’s a new User Interface (UI), and it’s unlike anything seen in any other Tesla. What is the Model S User Interface like, and what does it mean for the 2022 Tesla Model...

