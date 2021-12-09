The 2022 Tesla Model Y Is Stealing Something Big from the Model S

The Lockheed SR-71 "Blackbird" was a long-range, high-altitude, strategic reconnaissance aircraft capable of exceeding speeds of Mach 3, and was the world's fastest and highest-flying air-consuming manned aircraft throughout its 33-year career. So what does this have to do with a Tesla Model S Plaid with a minigun sticking out of its hood? That's what FullMag tries to explain in this YouTube video about a very unique-looking car. We all know that the Tesla Model S Plaid is a ridiculously fast car, and we've seen these machines modded by the aftermarket tuning scene, but we've never come across an armed version. Named the FullMag SR762 (a nod to the Blackbird), this machine looks ready to mow down hordes of zombies or take a chilled Sunday cruise through downtown Kabul.

