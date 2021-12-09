ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Popular Punta Gorda air show grounded during runway renovations

By Samantha Serbin
 6 days ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Florida International Air Show is being forced to take a hiatus while the main runway they use at the Punta Gorda Airport is being renovated.

“It’s kind of upsetting,” pilot patron Eric Williams said. “I mean I know I love seeing the Airshow. People in this area love seeing the Airshow.”

“The Airshow is now actually 42 years in existence, it began right here at the Punta Gorda airport 42 years ago,” chairman Dana Carr said.

COVID-19 grounded the show in 2020. Now, construction is keeping crews away in 2022.

“As the airport is developing and the success of Allegiant airline and the overall success of the Punta Gorda airport, it necessitated construction of the runways,” Carr sad. “Now it’s time for runway 4 to become reconstructed because after all these were built in WWII to support p40 aircrafts now skip ahead 75 years later we’re supporting airbuses.”

The show will go on in 2023 though with the US Thunderbirds headlining the event.

“It was a deciding factor for the thunderbirds that they were going to come back to an expanded airport that had quality fresh runways,” Carr said.

“We saw them about two years ago and that definitely inspired a little bit of more love for aviation,” pilot Sydney Zhang said after learning about the Thunderbirds return.

“I didn’t get to catch them before but I’m looking forward to it in the future. It’ll be cool,” Williams said.

At the end of the day, organizers hope people recognize one year away isn’t a huge deal… and hope it’ll create pent up demand for 2023.

Punta Gorda Airport officials are also excited to welcome back the Air Show and the Thunderbirds in 2023.

