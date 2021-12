Federal authorities say four people who participated in a scheme to defraud New Jersey state health benefits programs and other insurers have been sentenced to prison. 43-year-old Michael Pilate of Williamstown, who was a guidance counselor with the Pleasantville public school district, and 47-year-old Tara LaMonaca of Linwood, who was a pharmaceutical sales representative, were sentenced on Wednesday to 18 months and eight months in prison, respectively.

