ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone County Commission approves tax break for food processing facility

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QWo5_0dIny3gt00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Commission signed off Thursday on an agreement for a 75% property tax break over 10 years for a new food processing factory in Columbia.

The commission approved an agreement for Chapter 100 bonds for Swift Prepared Foods, which plans to build a $200 million facility that will create more than 250 jobs. Officials announced the project in November.

Companies use the money from Chapter 100 tax breaks to purchase equipment and to build or improve facilities. The 325,000-square-foot Italian meats plant will be built on an 80-acre site on Paris Road.

Under the agreement, annual starting wages will be more than the Boone County average, which is more than $42,000 a year. The company must maintain a minimum of 150 qualifying jobs to keep its full tax break.

The post Boone County Commission approves tax break for food processing facility appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Google in early talks with Columbia to bring gigabit internet to city

COLUMBIA, Mo. Google may soon offer its gigabit internet service to customers in Mid-Missouri. The company and Columbia talked on Tuesday about what it would take to bring Google Fiber to the city. A spokesman for Columbia said the conversation focused on the permitting and inspection processes within the city's right of way and utility The post Google in early talks with Columbia to bring gigabit internet to city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Business
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Business
Boone County, MO
Business
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Coronavirus quarantine changes for Columbia Public Schools start Jan. 4

The board voted 4-3 on the new policy that will take effect when students return from winter break on Jan. 4. Only students with symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test will be required to quarantine. The previous policy was to quarantine students in close contact with those who tested positive. The post Coronavirus quarantine changes for Columbia Public Schools start Jan. 4 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Processing#Tax Breaks#Swift Prepared Foods#Italian#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Task Force 1 arrives in Kentucky to help clean up tornado damage

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Task Force 1 arrived in Kentucky around 3 a.m. Monday. The team was deployed in response to the devastating tornados that struck the state on Friday evening. Task Force 1 was activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy as a type III task force and join Indiana Task Force The post Missouri Task Force 1 arrives in Kentucky to help clean up tornado damage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people file to run for Jefferson City Board of Education

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people have filed to run for the Jefferson City Board of Education according to Stephanie Sappenfield, Exec. Asst. to the Superintendent and Secy. to the Board of Education. Anne Bloemke-Warren, Adam Gresham, Marc H. Ellinger and Erika Leonard have filed so far. If anyone files after Thursday, they will be The post Multiple people file to run for Jefferson City Board of Education appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Attorney general letter reinforces Columbia school mask opposition

Schmitt said Tuesday that he sent letters to school districts that still require masks ordering them to stop enforcing the mandate, including Columbia Public Schools. Schmitt has also sued the district over its mask rule for all students and workers. No hearings have been scheduled in that case. The post Attorney general letter reinforces Columbia school mask opposition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Closing date set for Manor House at University of Missouri

The university told the approximately 75 residents this fall of its plans to close the apartment building on Hitt Street. The move drew criticism from the Coalition of Graduate Workers, a group that advocates for graduate student causes on campus. The post Closing date set for Manor House at University of Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri attorney general’s office opens investigation into CPS mask mandates

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a letter Wednesday that he will be opening an investigation into Columbia Public Schools' failure to comply to end COVID-19 mask mandates. This comes after the state's attorney general's office received information from CPS parents that the district is not following the court order to The post Missouri attorney general’s office opens investigation into CPS mask mandates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy