Illinois pension news doesn’t alleviate financial pressures, report states

(EDWARDSVILLE) Governor JB Pritzker was in Edwardsville yesterday to issue a disaster proclamation for several Central and Southern Illinois counties hit by the recent storms including Effingham, Lawrence, Fayette, Shelby, Coles, Edgar, and twenty-two others to the north and northwest. The declaration gets state resources to communities quickly and jumpstarts the process for federal relief as well. Governor Pritzker says state officials have been on the ground all weekend, visiting areas where tornados and high winds caused damage including the Amazon facility in Edwardsville. The Governor also stated that a look at building codes is warranted after the collapse of the Amazon warehouse roof to see if a change is needed based upon the climate change and severe weather in the Midwest. OSHA has started an investigation.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO