Illinois State

Illinois pension news doesn’t alleviate financial pressures, report states

By JERRY NOWICKI Capitol News Illinois
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD — The state saw its unfunded pension liability decrease in fiscal year 2021 for the first time in four years, due in large part to investment returns exceeding 20%, according to a new report from the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability. Measuring by the current-day values...

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (12/14/21)

(EDWARDSVILLE) Governor JB Pritzker was in Edwardsville yesterday to issue a disaster proclamation for several Central and Southern Illinois counties hit by the recent storms including Effingham, Lawrence, Fayette, Shelby, Coles, Edgar, and twenty-two others to the north and northwest. The declaration gets state resources to communities quickly and jumpstarts the process for federal relief as well. Governor Pritzker says state officials have been on the ground all weekend, visiting areas where tornados and high winds caused damage including the Amazon facility in Edwardsville. The Governor also stated that a look at building codes is warranted after the collapse of the Amazon warehouse roof to see if a change is needed based upon the climate change and severe weather in the Midwest. OSHA has started an investigation.
Illinois police, firefighters push back on state control of pensions

A court ruling as soon as December will determine the fate of a 2019 law Gov. J.B. Pritzker championed to consolidate about 650 local police and firefighter pension funds from across Illinois under state management by mid-2022. The First Responder Pension Consolidation law currently faces a lawsuit challenging it on...
State pension fund balance tops $100 billion

BOSTON — It’s always carried a hefty balance of assets, but the state pension fund has now cleared a threshold that might cause a few double takes. The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board reported Thursday that the pension fund’s balance has crossed the $100 billion threshold for the first time, with about $101 billion in assets under management, according to the latest end-of-October estimate.
State pension funds benefit from big returns

State pension funds for teachers, state employees and university employees are healthier than they’ve been in years, thanks to big investment returns. That’s the upshot of a new state fiscal report, according to Crain’s Chicago Business:. [T]he state of Illinois is reporting that it actually has significantly...
Caulkins: 'Overpromising and underfunding' root of Illinois pension shortfalls

Illinois lawmakers have varying opinions on the significant shortfall for state-run pension plans. A Wirepoints report found that Chicago and Cook County's pensions and retiree health shortfall were $122 billion, while state pension obligation bonds were $9 billion. "Overpromising and underfunding the main causes," Rep. Dan Caulkins told the Chambana...
Report highlights Chicago’s pension problem for Illinois

(The Center Square) – A new report from S&P Global highlights the pension problem in the city of Chicago compared to other large cities in the country. The report, from Bobby Otter and Todd Kanaster at S&P Global Surveys, evaluates each city’s largest pension plans, which account for most of the total pension liabilities for each municipality.
Illinois effort to fix ailing local pensions faces legal hurdle

(Bloomberg)—A court ruling as soon as this month will help determine the fate of one of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s key plans to ease the massive shortfall in local pension funds across the state. A 2019 law championed by Pritzker would merge about 650 local police and firefighter pensions with...
Illinois Pension Liability Declines

Illinois has seen a sharp reduction in its overall unfunded pension liability… even though the pension funds are still tens of billions of dollars in the red. Total pension liability shrank by around ten-percent from Fiscal Year 2020 to FY21, only the third time in the past 15 years that the unfunded liability has decreased.
Op-Ed: Illinois in survival mode until it fixes broken pension system

Carbondale: 290% of property taxes go to pensions. Fiscal year 2022 budget: “The last threat to mention is unfunded public safety pension liability. The City currently has approximately $37 million in unfunded liability. … The City’s unfunded liability has grown over the past decade at a much higher rate than revenues.”
Office of the State Controller Releases November 2021 Financial Report

For Fiscal Year 2022, when compared to the prior year through November 30, North Carolina experienced an increase in General Fund receipts which include tax and non-tax receipts. Tax revenues increased by $736.6 million or 6.7 percent, and non-tax revenues increased by $14.7 million, or 5.1 percent as compared to the previous year.
Investigative reporter joins Capitol News Illinois team

SPRINGFIELD – Capitol News Illinois on Monday welcomed Beth Hundsdorfer to its full-time reporting staff. Hundsdorfer is a veteran investigative reporter who spent nearly 20 years at the Belleville News-Democrat, 13 of which were spent on the investigative beat. She also covered cops and courts. Her resume includes two John...
