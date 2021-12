Huge news for people who want a shorter workweek: the Congressional Progressive Caucus officially endorsed the Thirty-Two-Hour Workweek Act, a bill introduced by California Representative Mark Takano in July. The endorsement is another major signal of support of the radical way of reimagining the workweek — a move that would reconnect the link between productivity and working hours in the United States, and a move that would be a win for parents struggling to get their work-life balance back on track.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO