The House Oversight Committee is demanding the Justice Department provide answers about whether Biden administration officials have any plans to procure the drug used in federal executions despite an ongoing moratorium on capital punishment.The demand was made late Wednesday in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland by Rep. Jamie Raskin D-Md., who chairs the panel’s subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.It comes months after Garland halted federal executions following an unprecedented run of capital punishment in the waning months of the Trump administration and ordered a review of the procedures and...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO