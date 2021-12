A massive investigation of the financial disclosure history of every member of Congress found more than a dozen currently-serving members who have violated the STOCK Act, a piece of legislation that sets rules for lawmakers’ stock portfolios.Business Insider published the investigation on Monday, a collaborative effort from several dozen journalists, fact-checkers and others at the news outfit. The expansive project provides a look at just how frequently financial disclosure rules are violated by both members and people on their staffs.In total, six Democrats and eight Republicans received the lowest grade offered by journalists at Insider for their disclosure history; each,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO