The mother of the teenage girl who was filmed punching a player on the other team during a basketball match has been charged because she allegedly told her to do it. Per NBC Los Angeles, 44-year-old Latira Shony Hunt has been hit with two misdemeanor charges due to claims she encouraged her daughter to hit a player on the opposing team following an interaction on the court. According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the teen girl’s mother was in attendance of the game on Nov. 7, and allegedly yelled, “You better hit her for that.”

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO