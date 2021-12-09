ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

University of Virginia dean named new president of Champlain College

By Peter D'Auria
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgcLY_0dInvR9X00
Alejandro Hernandez will take over as president of Champlain College in June 2022. Courtesy photo.

Alejandro Hernandez, a dean at the University of Virginia, will be the next president of Champlain College, the school announced on Thursday.

Hernandez, currently the dean of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies and the vice provost of online learning at UVA, will take over as president of the Burlington college on June 6.

“Champlain’s mission resonates strongly with me both personally and professionally, and I’m excited to work with the community to build on its success and momentum,” Hernandez said in a press release.

Hernandez will be the fifth president to run the roughly 4,500-student liberal arts college since 2019.

Donald Laackman, who had run the college since 2014, resigned abruptly in 2019 after a five-year term. Trustees tapped Laurie Quinn, the college’s provost and senior vice president of academics, to take his place on a temporary basis.

In April 2020, the college announced that Benjamin Ola. Akande, an administrator and economist at Washington University in St. Louis, would be its new president.

But in April, after less than a year on the job, Akande quit to join a St. Louis investment banking firm. Dave Finney, a former president, has run the college on an interim basis since then.

In the press release, Board of Trustees Chair Judy O’Connell hailed Hernandez’s experience in career education. The 143-year-old college recently issued a new strategic plan, which cites an intention to “prioritize career success” among its goals.

“We believe Alex is the right leader to bring to life the goals set forth in the plan, which include launching new innovative, career-focused programs, reaching diverse student populations, and building partnerships that help Vermont thrive,” O’Connell said.

Hernandez worked at J.P. Morgan and Steamboat Ventures, Disney’s venture capital branch, before leaving the financial industry to become an educator, according to the press release.

His resume includes a stint at the nonprofit Charter School Growth Fund, as well as work as a school administrator and math teacher in California and Oregon.

A spokesperson for the college said that Hernandez would receive a salary that was “competitive and in step with industry standards.”

College tax filings from 2019, the most recent salary information for a permanent president, show that Laackman received $377,576 in compensation during his last year in the job.

Read the story on VTDigger here: University of Virginia dean named new president of Champlain College .

Comments / 1

 

VTDigger

Narain Batra: Reimagining the university — why do we teach the way we do?

Scholars who are unafraid to transgress disciplines and push the boundaries of conventional thinking could wrestle with society's most intricate challenges. The expectation is that disruption of intellectual boundaries would result in disruptive innovations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Narain Batra: Reimagining the university — why do we teach the way we do?.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
VTDigger

John Killacky: It’s crucial that Vermont invest in its workers

As living costs continue to escalate, more and more families cannot meet basic needs. Adequately compensating workers needs to be prioritized to ensure a vital economic future for our state. There can be no workforce development without workers. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Killacky: It’s crucial that Vermont invest in its workers.
VERMONT STATE
