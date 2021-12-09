Waverly officials brace for Friday night’s storm

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite working daily to clean following the deadly summer flood, there’s still so much more work to do.

“This community is basically, basically worn out,” said Mayor Buddy Frazier.

Add to that, debris still litters Waverly’s waterways.

“Demolition boxes, dumpster boxes, storage buildings, trash carts, just a host of different types of items up and down the creek,” said Mayor Frazier.

That material serves as a visual reminder of what the town endured and is a constant threat.

“The debris that’s in the creek from the August flood, I think it’s put us more at risk today of flooding than we were probably in August,” said Mayor Frazier.

It’s a frustrating problem the Mayor doesn’t have the authority to solve.

“There are so many regulations to keep us out of the waterway,” Mayor Frazier said. “It’s going to take our federal and state partners to do that.”

Local clean-up crews must stay within 50 feet of either side of a bridge. Heavy equipment is not allowed in the waters to remove debris. Those are just some of the challenges.

“People have to feel safe in their homes and in their businesses and today, they do not have that feeling,” said Mayor Frazier.

It’s a legitimate fear, as Monday’s storm pushed Trace Creek to its brink and more rain is expected Friday night. The town is doing what it can now to prep.

“The police department has flown our drones over the creek to help identify blockages,” explained Police Chief Grant Gillespie. “But as of the last check over the last few days, all the bridges are clear and everything in town is opened up.”

Looking ahead Gillespie says, “As long as the creek stays in its banks, it should handle it.”

Frazier was on a call with FEMA Thursday morning discussing plans moving forward including a floodplain management study that hasn’t started yet and will take two years to complete.

“We’re in a very long-term process of that probably, probably a minimum of five years,” Mayor Frazier explained.

Which is too long to wait to fix the immediate problem, he continued. “We’re gonna have to come up with some good ideas to try to get this material removed.”

