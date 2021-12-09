ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Parents slow to vaccinate 5-to-11-year-old children, report says

By BROOKE CONRAD, The National Desk
KLEWTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — New polling shows vaccinations among 5-11-year-olds are off to a slow start. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 29% of parents say their child already is vaccinated or will be vaccinated right away, 32% say they'll wait and see, 7% will only do it if it's...

klewtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
WDEF

Upcoming 5-11 years old Pfizer vaccine event

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools and One to One Health, will host another series of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events for children ages 5-11. These events are intended to administer both 1st and 2nd doses in the vaccination series. Your child does...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KLEWTV

Tensions rise over school masking as parental frustrations grow

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the state’s K-12 mask requirement Friday, concluding the Department of Health lacked the authority to implement it. School districts in the state can still enforce their own rules, but some have already scaled back mandates in response to the ruling. In Missouri, Attorney...
EDUCATION
publichealthmdc.com

COVID Spreads Easily Between Schools and Families: Getting 5-11 Year Olds Vaccinated is Important

Kids ages 5-11 became eligible for vaccination on November 3rd. That means that there are nearly 45,000 kids in Dane County (8% of the total population) who can now get vaccinated! We’re all very excited, but have also been wondering: what impact might this have on the spread of COVID in our community? We looked at 86 households where someone age 5-11 tested positive and someone 12+ tested positive to see how COVID was spreading in these scenarios. Here is what we found:
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

~1/2 of 5-11 year-olds in Dane Co. have received COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials are celebrating a strong start in the push to vaccinate some of the county’s youngest residents. In one of the first looks into the local how the vaccination effort is going for children between five and 11 years old, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. revealed Thursday that approximately half of those kids have received at least one dose.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Cdc#Vaccinations#Omicron#Pfizer#Kff#The Los Angeles Times
Kaiser Family Foundation

An Update on Vaccine Roll-Out for 5-11 Year-olds in the U.S.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, ages 5-11, in the United States, making the U.S. one of the first countries to do so. We previously discussed many of the issues to consider in rolling out pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to the 28 million 5-11 year-olds living in the U.S., including that a new formulation of the vaccine needed to be shipped for this purpose, different vaccine providers would need to be engaged, and parents and caregivers would play the determinate role in the effort, all factors suggesting that rollout might face unique issues. Now, a little more than one month since vaccines were first recommended for kids, we examine progress to date nationally and by state.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KIVI-TV

Idaho sees a low vaccination rate among 5 to 11-year-olds

IDAHO — A month and a half ago, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages 5 to 11. To date, health officials say the number of children in Idaho who have gotten shots is extremely low. With the presence of the omicron variant now in Ada County, state health leaders continue to urge parents to speak with their child’s pediatricians to learn more about the dose specifically made for kids.
IDAHO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

COVID-19 vaccines for children: How parents are influenced by misinformation, and how they can counter it

Since COVID-19 vaccines became available for children ages 5 to 11 in early November 2021, many families have been lining up to get their school-age kids vaccinated prior to holiday travel and gatherings. As of Dec. 14, 5.6 million U.S. children ages 5 to 11 – or about 19% of this age group – have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And 2.9 million, or about 10% of this age group, are fully vaccinated. However, the pace has begun to slow. Vaccination rates in this age group vary widely across the country, and the U.S. is still far...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy