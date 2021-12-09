ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Poll: About 45 percent of readers say COVID-19 has affected their lives like everyone else

 6 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all magnoliareporter.com to some degree. Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:....

Vice

Why Does It Feel Like Everyone You Know Has COVID-19?

Is it just us, or does it seem like everyone you know has come down with COVID? Over the last few days, photos of positive tests and stories from self-isolation have flooded social media timelines, while others desperately try to track down the nearest booster jab. And, despite “Plan B”...
No Bueno: Poll Says ‘Latinx’ Term Hurts Democrats, 30 Percent of Hispanic Voters Say They’re Less Likely to Vote for a Politician Who Uses It

Using the term “Latinx” isn’t just ineffective, but is actively offending a significant portion of Hispanic voters, a poll by a Democratic firm has found, with only 2 percent of respondents saying they use the word to identify themselves and 30 percent saying they would be less likely to support a politician or political organization that used it.
Poll: Fourth of readers will spend between $500 and $1,000 on Christmas gifts

A plurality of readers will spend between $500 and $1,000 on Christmas gifts this season. Starting last Thursday, magnoliareporter.com invited readers to select one of six responses to the following question:. “How much money will you spend on Christmas gifts this season?”. The results:. Between $500 and $1,000, 35 votes,...
McKnight's

COVID-19 stress has hit older adults with health problems hardest, latest poll shows

Seniors with poor physical and mental health have endured an outsized burden of stress in the time of COVID-19, a new poll of U.S. adults finds. Although the oldest respondents to a National Poll on Healthy Aging update were more likely to report resilience than their middle-aged counterparts during the pandemic, new findings also reveal the complex effects of the pandemic on this age group.
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
