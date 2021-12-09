LIVE UPDATES: Bishop McDevitt football faces Aliquippa in 4A State Championship

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the fourth time under head coach Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt has made it to the state championship game. The Crusaders will face Aliquippa in the PIAA 4A state championship game on Dec. 9 at Hersheypark Stadium.

The McDevitt defense propelled the Crusaders into the championship game on a final drive stop of Bishop Shanahan to hold on to the 28-21 win. Aliquippa beat Jersey Shore 41-16 in the other semifinal.

The Crusaders are playing in a state title game for the first time since 2013 and are looking for their second championship trophy. McDevitt’s lone title win was in 1995.

Below are live updates from the abc27 sports team and Bishop McDevitt from the 4A State Championship game on Thursday night.

Kickoff for the Class 4A football state championship is at 7 p.m. The abc27 sports team will have full highlights and reaction after the game on abc27 News at 11.

