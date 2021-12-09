ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

LIVE UPDATES: Bishop McDevitt football faces Aliquippa in 4A State Championship

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGz2C_0dInuC7f00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the fourth time under head coach Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt has made it to the state championship game. The Crusaders will face Aliquippa in the PIAA 4A state championship game on Dec. 9 at Hersheypark Stadium.

FINAL SCORE: Bishop McDevitt falls in the 4A State Championship to Aliquippa, 34-27

The McDevitt defense propelled the Crusaders into the championship game on a final drive stop of Bishop Shanahan to hold on to the 28-21 win. Aliquippa beat Jersey Shore 41-16 in the other semifinal.

REFLECTING ON ’95: McDevitt looks for second state title in school history

The Crusaders are playing in a state title game for the first time since 2013 and are looking for their second championship trophy. McDevitt’s lone title win was in 1995.

Below are live updates from the abc27 sports team and Bishop McDevitt from the 4A State Championship game on Thursday night.

WATCH: NFL talk with Jets CB Bryce Hall, Bishop McDevitt alum WATCH: LeSean McCoy on NFL future, winning two Super Bowls, greatest adversity in playing career

Kickoff for the Class 4A football state championship is at 7 p.m. The abc27 sports team will have full highlights and reaction after the game on abc27 News at 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Flowers, Pribula, Ivey highlight loaded Class of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — National Signing Day marks an important transition for high school seniors who have decided to continue their athletic careers in college. This December, dozens of athletes committed to their future schools, including three Midstate football standouts who will play for Penn State. Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey signed in his family’s […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Middletown boys start fast, blow past Camp Hill

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Fresh off an appearance in the state semifinals, Middletown’s boys basketball team opened its home slate with a 64-22 win over Camp Hill on Tuesday night. The Blue Raiders jumped out to a 16-0 start against the Lions and led 21-2 after the first quarter. Middletown will host East Pennsboro on […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

NFL teams taking extra precautions as COVID-19 cases spike

Maybe Baker Mayfield needed to follow the lead of Kareem Jackson. The Cleveland quarterback attended an event at a Boys & Girls Club, now has tested positive for COVID-19, and the youth organization had needed to take extra precautions. Jackson, a safety with the Broncos, canceled his appearance at his annual “Shop with a Jock” […]
NFL
abc27 News

abc27 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy