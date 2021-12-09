ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Stottlemyer: WV families need expanded child tax credit (Opinion)

By Ann Stottlemyer
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

As a grandmother and great-grandmother, I have seen the benefit the enhanced child tax credit’s monthly payments have had for my family members. They have helped them meet the monthly expenses that come with being a parent, especially during these uncertain times. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has become...

The Independent

AP source: Biden-Manchin talks on $2T Dem bill going poorly

Negotiations between President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin over the Democrats huge social and environment bill are going poorly, a person familiar with the talks said Wednesday, the latest sign that leaders’ hopes of moving the bill through the Senate before Christmas were increasingly bleak. Manchin, D-W.Va., has told the president he wants to eliminate the measure's extension of a more generous child tax credit, said the person, who would describe the situation only on condition of anonymity.Many Democrats consider the expanded child tax credit crucial for the millions of families it helps and for the legislation's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin Draws Line In The Sand For Build Back Better Plan

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – President Joe Biden is now focusing on passing his “Build Back Better” plan. However, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin revealed a key stumbling block in the U.S. Senate negotiations. He has drawn a line in the sand, saying the bill must not exceed $1.75 trillion. “I want to make sure we’re upfront, transparent with the public,” Sen. Manchin said. When asked about one of his sticking points, the Child Tax Credit proposal was brought up. “That’s a big one, that’s a big one, it really is,” he said. “But the President makes – whatever he makes a decision to work with, I’m gonna try to work with him, I’m gonna try to work with him. I really am.” Sen. Manchin said he would not compromise by agreeing to a one-year extension of the Child Tax Credit. He did, however, hold out the option of putting it on a separate legislative track outside of the Build Back Better legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
West Virginia State
wyso.org

Where things stand with the monthly expanded child tax credit payments

The next, and possibly final payment from the expanded child tax credit is set to go out Wednesday, Dec. 15. The program, which was passed in March as part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan, sends monthly checks to eligible families with children: up to $300 per month for every child under the age of six, and $250 per month for children ages 6-17. The amount phases down for families who have higher incomes. The payments started going out in July.
INCOME TAX
The Week

Expanded child tax credits, about to lapse, kept 3.8 million kids out of poverty last month, study finds

People who study child poverty call the expanded child tax credits enacted in March a rousing success. A study released Wednesday by Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy found that November's payments of up to $300 per child kept 3.8 million kids out of poverty, following five months of the program keeping 3 million to 3.6 million children above the poverty line.
INCOME TAX
WOWK 13 News

Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats should curb the cost of their $2 trillion social and environment bill by choosing their top priorities, Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday, as he and President Joe Biden prepared to discuss how to advance the long-stalled package. Manchin, D-W.Va., criticized Democrats’ decision to make many of the measure’s initiatives temporary to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
American Progress

The Senate Must Act Now and Pass the Build Back Better Act Before the Expanded Child Tax Credit Expires

Across the country, the pandemic’s economic crisis has hit low-income families and people in poverty particularly hard, with Black families and other families of color, immigrants, and women disproportionately bearing the brunt. Federal programs signed into law by President Joe Biden—such as the expanded child tax credit (CTC)—have provided lifelines for millions of families as the economy continues to recover.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
#Child Tax Credit#Income Taxes#Child Care#Democratic Party#House#West Virginians
AOL Corp

Child Tax Credit: Families get their last payment as its future remains uncertain

The Internal Revenue Service is delivering the last monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment Wednesday as the future of the tax benefit hangs in the balance on Capitol Hill. The agency sent out $16 billion to the families of 61 million children, according to the Treasury Department, distributing approximately $93 billion to households across the country since the payments started in July.
INCOME TAX
WHYY

What N.J. ‘s newly signed child care tax credit law means for families

More families in New Jersey will qualify for child care tax credit incentives when they file their 2021 taxes next year. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a law that expanded the eligibility for child and dependent care tax credits. Usually, state tax credits for child care expenses are only available for families making up to $60,000. However, this year, families making up to $150,000 will qualify.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
arkvalleyvoice.com

Last Child Tax Credits Go out to Working Families this Week: What Comes Next?

Childhood Poverty Rates Cut in Half over the Past Year by About-to-Expire Child Tax Credit. This week the last Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments go out to working families, first enacted during the COVID-19 crisis by the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Package (June, 2021) to help working families survive the pandemic economic crisis. Most families (those making below $400,000 in annual income) have been automatically receiving monthly payments of $250 or $300 per child without having to take any action. But the tax credit expires Dec. 31, 2021.
INCOME TAX
Cleveland Scene

Will Ohio Families Receive Advance Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In Ohio, 277,000 children are estimated to be at risk of falling below the poverty line, unless the U.S. Senate acts to extend the Child Tax Credit before leaving for the holidays. The American Rescue Plan increased the credit and established monthly advance payments, which ended...
OHIO STATE
kjzz.org

Faith leaders urge Sens. Kelly, Sinema to make expanded child tax credits permanent

Arizona faith leaders are urging U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to expand child tax credits as part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. If the credits aren’t at least extended by the end of December, the recurring monthly payments of up to $300 for every child under the age of six and $250 a month for children ages 6-17 would lapse in the new year.
MARICOPA, AZ

