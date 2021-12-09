M&A: Quartet Health Acquires InnovaTel Telepsychiatry

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindpath Health, a leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced its expansion into Ohio with the acquisition of four outpatient treatment offices of Vertava Health, a respected behavioral health provider serving the greater Cleveland and Columbus areas. Vertava Health provides a full range of psychiatric and psychological services, specializing in medication management, therapy, and addiction recovery. Vertava Health will continue operating its inpatient service. The acquisition, which comes on the heels of MindPath Care Centers and Community Psychiatry uniting under the new brand and name Mindpath Health, will expand access to care in Ohio with locations in Rocky River, Dublin, Westerville, and Beachwood, and add 14 new providers to the Mindpath Health family of clinics.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO