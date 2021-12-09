ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&A: Quartet Health Acquires InnovaTel Telepsychiatry

By Fred Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

– Quartet acquires InnovaTel Telepsychiatry, a provider of virtual mental healthcare services with a differentiated expertise in treating complex conditions. – The partnership lays the foundation for a comprehensive, nationwide solution to help all people — including those with complex needs — and focuses on speed to high-quality mental health...

hitconsultant.net

