NFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson denies report that he’d consider waiving no-trade clause for Giants, Broncos or Saints: ‘I love this city’

By Bob Condotta
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENTON — Will Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ask out after the 2021 season?. That question has hovered ominously over the Seahawks since last offseason, when reports first circulated of the quarterback’s increasing restlessness with the direction of the franchise, and have only heightened in recent weeks as Seattle has fallen to...

