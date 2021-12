The Giants.com crew breaks down the 37-21 loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles:. John Schmeelk: The Giants have four games left this season to show they can play a better brand of football than they have played in two consecutive losses to the Dolphins and Chargers. At 4-9, all the Giants can do is look themselves in the mirror and figure out how they can do their job better. Personal pride in their own performance is something that should be seizing these players right now. Until the Giants can more consistently win their matchups at every level of the offense and defense, the results are not going to be significantly better. Whatever gets put down on tape lives forever, and the next four weeks needs to be better than the previous four if expectations are going to be met and losses are going to turn into wins.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO