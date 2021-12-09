ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden says it's good news 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

By Reuters
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States was making progress in the battle against COVID-19 and it was good news regulators had expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Biden also said it was encouraging news that preliminary data shows three doses of Pfizer's (PFE.N) vaccine offers protection against the Omicron variant.

"My message is very straightforward and simple. If you got vaccinated six months ago ... get your booster right away," he said.

