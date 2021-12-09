ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting

By Associated Press
Mercury News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police tearfully testified on Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright trying to get a response but that he “wasn’t answering me and he was just...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

