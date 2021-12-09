Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — SWAT was called to a home in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood for a possible barricade situation following a shooting, authorities said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT was on the 6400 block of Shetland Street on Monday night. SWAT officers cleared the house and did not find anyone. FINAL UPDATE: SWAT gained access to the residence to determine whether any barricaded persons or possible victims were inside, with negative results. The scene was secured for Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/tjWWiraJHa — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) December 14, 2021 “There were some residents who exited the house where the shooting was believed to have occurred, and they told police there were possible two actors inside possibly armed. And SWAT was called in out of an abundance of caution,” Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said. Authorities said two people were injured in the shooting. One victim is in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition. The shooting happened on Shetland Street, but it is not clear where exactly. Law enforcement did not say how many people they were looking for. Police are investigating.

