In a video shared by AP Entertainment, Javier Bardem saluted iconic actor Desi Arnaz ahead of portraying him in the upcoming film, Being the Ricardos. “Playing him is really playing a person who set a precedent for changes that will be forever in the way that we understand TV, sitcoms,” said Bardem in the video. “The way that all of those sitcoms are made today, with three cameras, with an audience on set. I mean, he thought about all of those things, but at the same time, he was a great comedian, a great artist, a great musician.”

