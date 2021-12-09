ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Appeals court rules against Trump's efforts to block release of Jan. 6 documents

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvfxX_0dInsvcG00

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Thursday against former President Donald Trump's efforts to block the National Archives from releasing his White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said its ruling will be put on hold for two weeks, though, to allow Trump to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is examining the assault on the Capitol by radical supporters of Trump who were actively looking to interfere in Congress' certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The panel says it should have the right to see the documents, which are stored at the National Archives and Records Administration, the custodian of Trump's White House records.

The documents are needed, the panel says, to properly carry out the investigation and determine what Trump knew before, during and after the attack.

Trump said the documents, which include phone call logs, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, memos and handwritten notes, should be protected under executive privilege.

The appeals court sided with the panel in its Thursday ruling.

"The events of January 6th exposed the fragility of those democratic institutions and traditions that we had perhaps come to take for granted," said the ruling, written by Judge Patricia Millett.

"In response, the president of the United States and Congress have each made the judgment that access to this subset of presidential communication records is necessary to address a matter of great constitutional moment for the republic.

"Former President Trump has given this court no legal reason to cast aside President [Joe] Biden's assessment of the executive branch interests at stake, or to create a separation of powers conflict that the political branches have avoided."

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Senate passes $768B defense authorization bill

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a $768 billion defense policy bill on a rare bipartisan basis Wednesday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden with $25 billion more than he requested. The bill, which has been routinely passed for 60 years, originally ran into a stumbling block when...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Abortion-rights supporters see no clear path to victory on Texas law

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- In its anticipated ruling on Texas' controversial abortion ban last week, the U.S. Supreme Court expressed significant concerns with the law's unique enforcement mechanism, which empowers anyone to sue those who violate the statute. But ultimately the majority refused to block its implementation and instead limited how the legal challenge can proceed.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
UPI News

Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Texas' highest court for criminal cases on Wednesday struck down a law that allows the attorney general to unilaterally prosecute election cases. The state's Court of Criminal Appeals issued an 8-1 opinion saying a provision of the law violates the separation of powers clause in the Texas Constitution, representing an intrusion by the executive branch into the judicial branch. The attorney general can only get involved in a case when asked to by a district or county attorney, the court said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

IRS sends last expanded child tax credit checks

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The IRS on Wednesday is sending out what could be the last child tax credit checks, started in July under the federal government's pandemic relief programs. The $300-per-child checks have helped millions of working families make ends meet, economists say. When the payments end, millions of...
INCOME TAX
UPI News

North Korea hides public executions from world scrutiny, report says

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has tried to conceal public executions from international attention, while brutally cracking down on smuggled South Korean media, a human rights group said Wednesday. A report by Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group was based on interviews of nearly 700...
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
230K+
Followers
46K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy