Christmas

Holiday Specials '21

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
wnmufm.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday Readings & Remembrances (WNMU-FM) Holiday remembrances and stories from our archives told by listeners like you, including “Rink Rats” by John Smolens, “Floyd’s Story” by Gretchen Preston, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” from a vintage recording by author Dylan Thomas, and...

www.wnmufm.org

wnmufm.org

Rounding up listeners' favorite holiday songs and albums

(Singing) Have yourself a merry - oh, sorry. I begin to play holiday music at the crack of dawn Thanksgiving Day - classics - Nat King Cole, Der Bingle, Ella, "Little Drummer Boy," Mariah Carey, BJ Leiderman, who writes our theme music. But this year, we also asked some of our listeners on Twitter to tell us about some of their favorite holiday tunes. First up, Joy West, Charlotte, N.C., with an album that many of us parents have played for our children and then play again mostly for ourselves.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Ralph Tavares, longtime leader of the group Tavares

(December 9, 2021) The past two years have been particularly difficult for soul music fans, as so many of the genre's greatest artists have passed on. But this one cuts deeper than the rest for me. Ralph Tavares, the eldest member and longtime leader of the family group Tavares, has died just two days before his 80th birthday.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Fellow Singer/Songwriters and Friends Remember and Mourn The Loss of Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away early Saturday at age 89 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Some of Jackson's hits included "Life To Go," penned by the late, great George Jones, "Smoke Along the Track," "B.J. the D.J.," and "Waterloo," which later became his signature song. Over his career, Stonewall landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first "live" album ever recorded at Nashville's 'Mother Church of Country Music', the Ryman Auditorium. The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Country and Bluegrass Stars We Lost in 2021

Numerous country, bluegrass, folk and Americana artists have passed away in 2021, ranging from foundational songwriters (Tom T. Hall, Nanci Griffith) to ties to country music's storied past (Don Maddox, Stonewall Jackson) and members of the first families of bluegrass (Gary Scruggs, Sonny Osborne). Here's a quick series of tributes...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
CBS Miami

The Story Of A Legend: Miami New Drama’s “A Wonderful World” About Louis Armstrong Finally Takes The Stage

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A University of Miami graduate is among those starring in a new show called “A Wonderful World” at the Colony Theater in Miami Beach. It’s about the music and life of jazz great Louis Armstrong, but also focuses on the history of race in America. It was originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Juson Williams, who plays Armstrong, spoke to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo about what it’s like playing this legendary and iconic figure on stage. “History, that’s number one,” he said. “I didn’t know this life that he lived...
MIAMI, FL
conwaydailysun.com

The Rolling Stones salute Charlie Watts at intimate jazz club gig

The Rolling Stones honoured their late drummer Charlie Watts with an intimate gig at Ronnie Scott’s in Soho this week. Sir Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 77, and Ronnie Wood, 74, reunited with former bassist Bill Wyman, 85, to salute the late sticksman - who passed away in August aged 80 - at a special concert hosted by Jools Holland.
MUSIC
Christmas
wnmufm.org

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. What a remarkable sight to...
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

Stonecoldboldness: A many-sided memorial to the writing of Greg Tate

Greg Tate was the coolest person I ever met. As I write this I feel like a teenager, leaning wonderstruck into the corner of the school stairwell as my most idolized upperclassman wanders by. In my early days at The Village Voice, when I first encountered Greg, I felt like that sometimes — here was a writer who'd not only mastered the mode of writing to which I aspired, but had reinvented it, right down to the vocabulary, so that music criticism became music itself. It was the 1990s and hip-hop was beginning to define musical America the way it had already owned New York. And here was Greg, in his beret and dreadlocks and scarves, floating butterfly-like through the office holding copy that would push its evolution even further. I saw Greg as cool in the All-American James Dean sense, but immersing in his work I soon realized he was cool in the African diaspora sense: equanimous, seeking in his words and maintaining through his presence a sense of balance that was always expanding, flexible, musical. I think of words he once used to describe Miles Davis: concentration, condensation, stonecoldboldness. That was Greg. The power of his polyryhythmic mind shone through in the tranquil bemusement of his smile.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wnmufm.org

The Best Electronic Music of 2021

As the world began to open up in 2021, so did some of its dance floors and parties, and electronic artists arrived ready to map these spaces with sounds that pushed and challenged listeners to break free. The best electronic music of this year was often filled with heart-bursting passion, in the outright declarations of love for music-making in the work of Porter Robinson and MoMa Ready, and in the metallic, dizzying beauty of hyperpop's many rising stars. An A-list popstar turned to dance music for a remixed reinvention, and a veteran vinyl DJ dug in the crates to craft a joyous debut. From Jersey club to the U.K. underground, 2021's best electronic music looks like a complex melting pot of genre and history united by a fevered dedication to setting fire to the barriers and boundaries of what music can be. —Hazel Cills.
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

Tom Huizenga

A continuing pandemic, an attempted coup d'etat at our Capitol and further racial injustice — just a few things on my mind this year. In perilous times, music often comes to my rescue, and I leaned hard on music again in 2021. Thankfully, musicians hunkered down in studios with robust results. The thrill of discovering Emily D'Angelo's plush voice was a highlight this year, as was facing the staggering symphonic force of the 90-year-old composer Sofia Gubaidulina and delighting in the debut album by a quartet of teenage percussionists. These are among my rays of hope shining through another embattled year.
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

Moin, 'Crappy Dreams Count'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying is recommending songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Moin is a post-punk trio with deep ties to London's electronic music scene — Joe Andrews and Tom Halstead make up Raime with percussionist Valentina Magaletti (Tomaga, Vanishing Twin) — and you can hear that precision infiltrate its debut album, Moot! The exclamation point in the album title is well earned; this is a dagger play of riff wreckage, with bass lines that groove as much as they open portals to other dimensions. The band exists somewhere in the deconstructed '90s punk nexus of Fugazi, Unwound and Shellac, but its high-definition payoff is somehow more psychedelic. For me, Magaletti's drumming is the draw, especially on a track like "Crappy Dreams Count" – the claustrophobic riff repeats and mutates throughout, but the drums shiver and shake with the electricity of a drum machine that's grown limbs.
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

The Best R&B Albums of 2021

For the bravest, most unique voices working in R&B, it's clear that priorities have shifted. In 2021, Mereba and Cleo Sol journaled their way through first-time, mid-revolution motherhood. Mariah the Scientist and Summer Walker bluntly cut the cord on toxic exes (but we'll see). Jazmine Sullivan and Dijon leaned into the disorganized beauty of identity. Liv.e left no crumbs on the table and Shelley recalibrated everything he thought he knew about himself musically. This year's best R&B was born out of reshaped perspectives in the face of this post-pandemic facade we're now calling reality. The results remind us there's no time to waste. —Sidney Madden.
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

'30' is a complicated album that shows just how broad Adele's appeal is

This is FRESH AIR. Adele's first album in six years, called "30," was launched with a TV interview hosted by Oprah Winfrey in which Adele said that the album's inspiration was her divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki. The interview scored higher ratings than this past year's Grammy Awards. And "30" turned out to be one of 2021's biggest sellers. Rock critic Ken Tucker says "30" is a complicated album that also demonstrates just how broad Adele's appeal is.
MUSIC

