For many or most growers across NC, 2021 will be a year to remember for quite a while. It is very rare that high prices, timely rains throughout the summer, avoidance of tropical storms or prolonged cloudy/wet weather during September/October, good harvest weather, and high yields (in many areas) all align within a single year, but they did for many growers in 2021.

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO