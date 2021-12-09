ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WASDE Oilseeds: Soy Oil Production Raised on Higher Extraction Rate

By From USDA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal U.S. oilseed production for 2021/22 is forecast at 130.3 million tons, up slightly due to an increase for cottonseed. Soybean supply and use projections for 2021/22 are unchanged from last month. Although soybean crush is unchanged, soybean oil production is raised on a higher extraction rate. With increased...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Cottonseed Oil#Canola Oil#Sunflower Oil#Wasde Oilseeds
