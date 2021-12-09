Attorney general asks courts to reinstate Mark Carver’s conviction

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — More than two years after his release from prison, Mark Carver is still in the middle of a legal battle.

Carver was convicted in the 2008 murder of a UNC Charlotte student, but in 2019, a judge ruled he should get a new trial.

[ PREVIOUS: Motion filed to dismiss charges against man in UNCC student’s 2008 murder ]

The Attorney General’s office is now asking a court of appeals to reinstate his conviction.

The news was heartbreaking to Carver, who spent two years waiting for trial, eight years in prison, and is still adjusting to being a free man. The petition filed by the office of the attorney general discredits the ruling that he didn’t get a fair trial.

If the court of appeals agrees, Carver could go back to serving life in prison.

“I just want it to be over with,” Carver told Channel 9.

The full Attorney General’s petition can be found here.

>>Channel 9 reporter Ken Lemon has followed this case for years and explains what this could mean in the video at the top of this page.

(WATCH BELOW: EXCLUSIVE: Man granted new trial in UNCC student’s murder opens up to WSOC)

©2021 Cox Media Group