Titans have perfect opponent on tap to end skid: Jaguars

Over the past few days Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been the subject of a massive controversy where he allegedly called his coaching staff “losers”. One former assistant of Meyer’s had a noteworthy admission on that front. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert...
Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
An anonymous Jacksonville Jaguars player has a pretty damning quote on Urban Meyer in the wake of the latest drama. Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but it’s unclear if he’ll make it to a second season. The Jaguars are bad, at 2-11 on the season, and there’s been a constant swirl of drama surrounding the first-year NFL head coach.
Urban Meyer isn’t the first first-time NFL head coach to struggle in his inaugural season with a team and he won’t be the last. But amid a tumultuous 2-11 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are increasing signs that he could be in having a very short run.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jaguars are going to turn things around and start winning games and competing for the playoffs, the drama that has engulfed the franchise has to stop. That's coming from the most important person on the roster: quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "You're always going to have some...
Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer never fit in the NFL. His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what’s considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses.
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans returned from their much-needed bye week and got their first home shutout since 2000. On Sunday, the Titans bested AFC South rival Jacksonville 20-0 thanks to a defense that intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times. It was an about-face from the previous two...
The Colts hosted S Will Redmond for a workout on Tuesday. The team later signed him to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson) Regarding the situation between Jaguars WR Marvin Jones and HC Urban Meyer, the veteran receiver indicated that he spoke with Meyer about a matter that was “brought to his attention,” but didn’t elaborate on further details. (Michael DiRocco)
The Urban Meyer experiment in Jacksonville is over. The Jaguars fired him Wednesday after he led the team to a 2-11 start in his first season as head coach. The team’s owner Shad Khan said he lost trust in Meyer as a leader. “After deliberation over many weeks and...
Comments / 0