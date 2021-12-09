ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen parents, community can review new pre-K educational materials until Friday

By Francesca D’Annunzio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen parents and community members interested in reviewing upcoming instructional materials for pre-K students can do so until Friday. Texas’ State Board of Education approved new pre-K books....

