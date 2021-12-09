Pere Marquette Charter Township Receives Grant for Conservation Park Project

Pere Marquette Charter Township Parks is one step closer to their goal of a new public park area.

They just secured a $500,000 grant from the state’s Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.

Pere Marquette Township wants to build a public access fishing and boat launch along Pere Marquette River inside the Conservation Park.

The Parks Manager, Kelly Smith, says the township is excited to receive this major portion of funding.

“It was definitely a key factor in making sure that this project will be successful,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of funding, it’s almost a $2 million project that we plan to do here.”

Smith says they have a few more grants they want to apply for in 2022 before they break ground on the project.