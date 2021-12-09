Lack Of Dental Care For Special Needs Adults

The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation (CADSF) is hosting its ninth annual Dental Mission of Mercy (AZMOMs) event at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, Dec. 10–11. More than 300 volunteer dentists and support staff of 1,200, which includes dental hygienists, dental assistants, translators, lab and medical personnel, data entry and other volunteers, will once again transform the Coliseum into a large-scale dental clinic, where adults and children can get critical dental work done at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis.
Comments / 0