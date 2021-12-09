Lack Of Dental Care For Special Needs Adults

CHICAGO (CBS) — They served our country honorably, but many veterans suffer with rotting, painful teeth and no access to dental care. Now a bill aims to end that dilemma by expanding care through the VA. But Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us why that bill faces an uphill battle. “Went in December 16th of 1975 and got out on January 14th of 1980.” Charles Florin is proud his service. One thing he wasn’t so proud of…his smile. “I’ve never been able to afford the insurance.” Florin said. “So therefore, my teeth rotted off, broke out, all kinds of problems there.” The Navy veteran from south suburban...

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO