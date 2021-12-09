ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord Opryland Hosts Christmas Wonderland

WHNT-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gaylord Opryland's holiday setting is a christmas wonderland...

whnt.com

Only In Pennsylvania

The Bethlehem Christmas Tree Trail In Pennsylvania Is Like Walking In A Winter Wonderland

Christmas in Pennsylvania is simply magical. From spectacular Christmas light displays to old-fashioned holiday celebrations, our beloved state goes all out during the Christmas season. It’s also home to Bethlehem, the Christmas City, which is always brimming with holiday fun. Stroll along the Christmas Tree Trail in Pennsylvania, for example, that’s sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Holiday Edition: Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort!

Trevor Scott is #RoadTrippin to a holiday wonderland, and you're invited! What has hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights, snow tubing, ice skating, gingerbread house making, 20-foot toy soldiers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and so much more--all under one Texas-sized roof? The 18th annual Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan Hotel! Get ready to explore this #Christmas paradise for the whole family tomorrow on this very special Road Trippin' Holiday Edition! So grab a cup of hot cocoa and plenty of peppermint sticks and get cozy!
TEXAS STATE
The Mountaineer

Round out your Christmas shopping list at Winter Wonderland Market

Soul Sisters Markets will host a Winter Wonderland Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Smoky Mountain Event Center, 758 Crabtree Road, Waynesville. There will be crafts, jewelry, home decor, local art, a boutique, body care, unique gifts, and more. Plan to make a day of...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
inregister.com

Our December cover story tours a Zachary home-turned-Christmas-wonderland

When the calendar turns to December, it’s all about family traditions for Heather and Brad Schaeffer and their daughters Regan and Greysen. Each year, they load up the car for a holiday trip, ready to experience far-flung celebrations and immerse themselves in unique decorations. Back home on Christmas Eve, they always meet extended family members for an early dinner before attending the evening Christmas Eve service at First Baptist Church of Zachary.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
KSNB Local4

CCC-Hastings hosts Leapfrog Village Winter Wonderland

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Leapfrog Village Winter Wonderland event for families was held at Central Community College-Hastings on Thursday night. Area families were invited for a free dinner, followed by a host of activities that featured arts and crafts, storytelling, a photo booth and cookie decorating. CCC’s early childhood education coordinator, Kimberly Milovac, says all Leapfrog Village events are inclusive in that no family that wants to participate is expected to pay any sort of admission fee.
HASTINGS, NE
WJLA

Celebrating the Christmas season at Gaylord National

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — There's no better way to celebrate Christmas than gathering your family at Gaylord National. Explore acres of twinkling lights and decorations and hours of exciting holiday activities, shows, and events, including our Gaylord Hotels Original Experience, I Love Christmas Movies™ featuring five beloved films. Kidd O'Shea takes you inside for all the holiday fun!
WASHINGTON, DC
myrgv.com

Poinsettia wonderland: Moody Clinic sells 1,400 Christmas flowers

It was a poinsettia wonderland at Moody Clinic in Brownsville Thursday morning as 1,400 poinsettia plants were unloaded from a delivery truck that were to be distributed to customers who purchased them. It took about 45 minutes for volunteers to unload the poinsettias and then prepare them to be either...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Clanton Advertiser

Jemison hosts Christmas parade

The city of Jemison hosted its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 4. Floats and cars drove through downtown, celebrating the holiday season with the citizens of Jemison.
JEMISON, AL
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell to host Tree Lighting and Holiday Wonderland

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fort Campbell will host its annual Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. in front of the U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Campbell Headquarters, T-39 Indiana Ave. This is the first year the tree lighting will take place in front of the Staff Sgt. Clifford C. Sims building, home to the Garrison Headquarters. The tree lighting will be live streamed on the U.S. Army Fort Campbell Facebook page.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Renna Media

Union Township to host Winter Wonderland & Holiday Village

We are excited to announce our upcoming Annual Winter Wonderland Weekend & Holiday Village in front and behind Town Hall on Friday, December 3rd from 6pm to 9pm and on Saturday, December 4th from 12pm to 8pm! This wonderland will feature an “ice” skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling characters and carolers, curling lane, inflatables and games, craft vendors, food trucks, and more!
UNION, NJ
wcti12.com

Winter wonderland and Christmas party for local Shriners Hospital Children

NEW BERN, Craven County — Children in Eastern North Carolina battling health conditions experienced a winter wonderland Sunday evening. New Bern Shrine Club hosted a drive-through Christmas celebration for the children and their families. Organizers said The Shriners' Hospital children drove through a lighted Christmas wonderland, saw Santa, and received...
NEW BERN, NC
wmar2news

Gaylord National - Holidays

Christmas at Gaylord National is back this holiday season and it is bigger than better than ever!. This year, the resort is offering the spectacular holiday décor visitors know and love, including the 55-foot suspended Starlight Christmas tree, magical indoor snowfall, and a fantastic lineup of over 13 different attractions like ice bumper cars, and ice tubing as well as the new Gaylord Hotels original production, I Love Christmas Movies™.
LIFESTYLE
mypanhandle.com

DADSRA-Panhandle hosting Winter Wonderland Prom for those 55 & up

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — DADSRA (Demonstrating the Ability to Deploy, Serve, and Aid) and Panama City’s Quality of Life department will be hosting a special senior living program event on Thursday, Dec. 16. Executive Director of DADSRA-Panhandle, Michelle Clay, said they are holding a Winter Wonderland Prom for everyone...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Williston Daily Herald

Williston nonprofit Harmonic to host Winter Wonderland community concert

A New Williston nonprofit is gearing up for their first event, bringing the joys of winter to the community, one musical note at a time. The organization is Harmonic, and their goal is to make music accessible to everyone, especially youth. Harmonic’s vision is to provide music and art resources, scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and inspiration to musicians and artists of all ages and backgrounds. The organization was founded by Meriel Lora, Music Director at First Lutheran Church. Lora has an extensive musical background, having studied in piano, flute, cello, and finally conducting. He has also acquired degrees in piano and orchestral conducting.
WILLISTON, ND

