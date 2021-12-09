ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South End Transforms Into Movie Set For ‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – Passersby were hoping for a glimpse of a celebrity as the South End transformed into a movie set for filming of 20th Century’s “Boston Strangler.”. “I am one of those guys who would love to see somebody, and I haven’t yet so God help them if I do...

'Boston Strangler' movie filming in Belmont

BELMONT, Mass. — Hollywood is back in Belmont with the filming of the upcoming movie the “Boston Strangler.”. “I didn’t think we’d get excited, but the whole neighborhood has been talking about it,” Belmont resident Joanne Adduci said. Residents along Statler Road and Waterhouse Road hoped to catch a glimpse...
BELMONT, MA
