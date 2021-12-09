South End Transforms Into Movie Set For ‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley

Apocalyptic tragi-satire might be cinema’s new growth area. Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up is almost upon us and now here is this arrestingly strange and forthright black comic nightmare from cinematograher turned director Camille Griffin, produced by Trudie Styler and featuring Griffin’s son Roman Griffin Davis (the child star of Jojo Rabbit). A cross-section of upper-middle-class professionals who have known each other since school descend on a handsome country house for a lavish Christmas house party, hosted by Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode), who have three boys, including Art (Griffin Davis). Instantly, these people start speaking in Richard Curtis/Emma Freud romcom dialogue to each other. There is Nell’s sister Sandra (Annabelle Wallis) who is married to dopey-dependable Tony (Rufus Jones). Hospital consultant James (Sope Dirisu) has come with his partner Sophie (Lily-Rose Depp), and sarky Bella (Lucy Punch) with her partner Alex (Kirby Howell-Baptiste).

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO