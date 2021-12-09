ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating burglary suspect

By KATC News
 6 days ago
Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office would like your assistance in solving this segment's crime of the week.

An arrest warrant has been secured for the apprehension of Alan Gene Smith.

Smith is wanted for three felony warrants to include Simple Burglary, Theft, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Smith's last known address is on Cheneau Road in Kaplan.

He's described as a white male, 48 years old, blue eyes, brown hair, stands 5 foot 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

From Vermilion Parish, I'm the Violent Crimes Task Force Director and Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais.

KATC News

UPDATE: Stolen truck located

UPDATE: The stolen truck featured in Acadia Crime Stoppers Tuesday night has been located. Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a vehicle theft that occurred in the 800 block of W. Plaquemine St. near Church Point. The theft occurred the night of December 10, 2021.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

18-year-old killed in Baldwin shooting identified

Deputies have identified the 18-year-old shot and killed in Baldwin on Monday. St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith identified the victim as Treamell Robertson Jr. of Baldwin. Detectives say that at around 5:35 pm, deputies were dispatched to a call of a shooting incident on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin. Deputies proceeded to the location and discovered the body of Robertson who had been shot.
BALDWIN, LA
KATC News

No injuries Sunday in Kaplan shooting

Kaplan Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a shooting Sunday night. Chief Josh Hardy confirmed to KATC that the shooting happened on 901 N. Wilson Avenue on December 12, 2021.
KAPLAN, LA
KATC News

Iota man killed in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning claimed the life of an Iota man. State Police say the crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 98 near Mamou Prairie Road in Acadia Parish. 42-year-old Jerry J. Menou was driving a Chevy Malibu onto LA 98 from a private driveway, when police say Menou failed to yield and drove into the path of an eastbound Ford F150. The Malibu was struck on the right side by the F150.
IOTA, LA
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

