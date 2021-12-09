Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating burglary suspect

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office would like your assistance in solving this segment's crime of the week.

An arrest warrant has been secured for the apprehension of Alan Gene Smith.

Smith is wanted for three felony warrants to include Simple Burglary, Theft, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Smith's last known address is on Cheneau Road in Kaplan.

He's described as a white male, 48 years old, blue eyes, brown hair, stands 5 foot 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

From Vermilion Parish, I'm the Violent Crimes Task Force Director and Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel